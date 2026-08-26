Go behind the scenes at St Mary's with Stadium Tours

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at St Mary's?

This season, Saints supporters can get closer to the home of Southampton Football Club than ever before, with the launch of three unique tour experiences designed to showcase every side of the stadium.

Stadium Tours Return

Think you know St Mary's? Think again.

Our Stadium Tours are back and better than ever, offering full behind-the-scenes access to some of the most iconic areas of the stadium. Explore the home and away dressing rooms, walk the players' tunnel, take your place in the dugouts and discover the spaces where matchdays come to life.

Perfect for fans of all ages; tours are available on weekdays during school holidays and on non-matchday weekends.

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Walk St Mary's with a Saints legend

Looking for the ultimate Saints experience?

Our Legends Tours give supporters the chance to explore St Mary's alongside a former Southampton FC great, Franny Benali. Hear stories from their playing days, enjoy an exclusive live Q&A and gain a unique insight into life at the club from someone who lived it.

Each Legends Tour also includes food in The Dell, making it the perfect day out for any Saints supporter.

Book Now

Book your tour today and experience the home of the Saints like never before.

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