Saints secure Roerslev signing

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Mads Roerslev from Brentford on a four-year deal.

A Denmark international, Roerslev scored on his first-team debut as a 17-year-old for FC Copenhagen back in 2016, before signing for Brentford three years later.

He spent six years with the Bees, helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in his second season, a campaign in which he made 22 appearances and assisted the second goal in a 2-0 win over Swansea in the 2021 Championship play-off final.

A right-sided player primarily used at full-back or wing-back, he has played 94 games in the Premier League over the past four seasons, helping Brentford establish themselves as a top-flight club, taking his overall tally to 146 appearances for the West London side.

A regular youth international through to Under-21 level, the 26-year-old made his senior debut for Denmark last November, and spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Mads comes to us with lots of experience, both in the Premier League and in the Championship. He knows what it takes, not only to win promotion from this division, but to build on those foundations at the very highest level.

“At 26 years old, he arrives at a good age to help us in the short term, as well as in the seasons ahead.”

Johannes Spors (left) alongside Mads Roerslev

Mads Roerslev said: “I’m a happy guy, very excited to get started. I had some very, very good talks with the coach and I’m coming here to play.

“I see Southampton as a really good team who controls a lot of games, works hard and suits my way of playing. It was just an overall positive feeling about everything.”

