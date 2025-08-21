Will Still offered positive updates on the fitness of Damion Downs, Ross Stewart and Ryan Fraser, as well as long term absentees Will Smallbone and James Bree, ahead of Saturday's clash with Stoke City.

Attacking duo Damion Downs and Ross Stewart missed out on Saints' trip to Ipswich last weekend, through illness but both were given the green light for an immediate return in the boss' press conference at Staplewood.

"Damion is back in, he's recovered from his illness, and Ross as well so we've got options. They'll be there.

"Wee Man's also fine, he had similar to cramp [against Ipswich] but he's all good. Everyone's fine honestly, so the 24 that are on their feet are ready to go so we'll pick the best 18."

Will Smallbone and James Bree remain Saints' confirmed absentees, but Still also issued a more positive timeline on the duo's return.

"They will both probably be back in bits of training next week, hopefully we can give them a few more minutes before the international break but that's touch and go - we'll see how they are back on the pitch and reacting to training."

In a press conference dominated by transfer speculation as the window nears it's conclusion, Still remained adamant that his focus was on players in the building as the Championship fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

"We've got a squad of 24 players that are fit and ready to play, even though we can only name 18 on the teamsheet we're going to make choices about the football side of it and ignore the rest of it." the boss said.

"Players need to be ready and fit and wanting to win football games, so we'll based our decisions on training, football, and not speculation."