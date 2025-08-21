Last chance for Stoke City (H) tickets

Saints fans are reminded this is their last chance to secure their seat for Saturday's clash against Stoke City with limited tickets available.

Saints take on Stoke City at St Mary's on Saturday 23rd August 2025 at 3pm. The atmosphere at St Mary's is positive as Saints look to continue their unbeaten form as we welcome The Potters for this Championship fixture.

Last remaining ticket prices start from just £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Secure Your Seat

Upgrade your matchday

Not bought yet and want to experience St Mary's hospitality? You still can, with limited availability across a number of our lounges. Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends and family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team – we have a hospitality package to suit every occasion.

Stoke City Hospitality

What's on?

Before the match, head to St Mary's to enjoy:

Live Music from David Littleton and Six Bearded Fish

Interviews with ex-Saint Jo Tessem and Saints Women's Aimee Palmer and Rachel Brown

The Latest episode of Early Doors, screened in the Family Zone

A performance from the Saints Brass Band

After the match, stick around and: