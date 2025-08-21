Saint Roerslev hoping to replicate Brentford success

Mads Roerslev admits it is strange to be considered an “experienced” player at the age of 26, but hopes his promotion-winning pedigree can help Southampton repeat the feat achieved by his Brentford side four years ago.

Roerslev has been part of two Championship play-off campaigns; he was an unused substitute when Brentford were beaten by West London neighbours Fulham in 2020, but was a starter the following year when the Bees stung Swansea to reach the top flight for the first time in 74 years.

The Dane even set up one of the goals that day, and has since gone on to play 94 games in the Premier League, adding to the wisdom he can pass on to his new teammates as Saints aspire to replicate Brentford’s initial rise and subsequent consolidation.

“Playing that play-off final is a very big pressure, because everyone knows everything that’s at stake, so it gives you a little bit of experience,” he said.

“Of course, there are a lot of things that come into play, and I don’t know if I can use that specifically, but hopefully I can bring some of my experience into the team.

“A lot of times it’s also just about keeping cool in some stressful situations, which also comes a little bit with age, but I just want to do my very best and achieve the same goals as the team.

“I know there are some very, very good players here. I never really know with this ‘experience’ thing, because everyone has different experiences and you just want to try and help the team as much as possible.

“I don’t speak like this about experience normally, because I feel like everybody needs to take responsibility on the pitch, no matter how many games you’ve had or anything like this.

“It’s all about demanding from each other, but it’s going to be nice to get to meet the team, experience this, see how it is and look forward.”

