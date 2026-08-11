Saints secure Mubama loan signing

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of talented young striker Divin Mubama on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old arrives on the south coast for a second taste of the Sky Bet Championship, having spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Stoke.

Making 28 appearances for the Potters, Mubama netted five times including a hat-trick against Bristol City, before injury disrupted his time in Staffordshire.

Rising through the ranks at West Ham having joined at the age of eight, a first senior goal came in the Europa Conference League in 2023 before helping the Hammers lift the FA Youth Cup, registering a hat-trick against Saints en route to the final.

Moving to City in the summer of 2024, the England Under-21 international marked his first-team debut with a goal against Salford in the FA Cup in January 2025.

He now joins Tonda Eckert’s ranks fresh from spending pre-season with Enzo Maresca’s squad, registering two goals and an assist on the club’s Asia tour.

Divin Mubama shakes hands on the deal with Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors

Upon joining Saints, Divin Mubama said: “I believe in myself, one hundred per cent. With the way this team plays, when you’ve got players around you that have that much quality, you will be served. It’s up to you whether you put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’ve just come back from a pre-season where I’ve scored goals. I’ve been playing, I feel really fresh, I feel sharp, so I’m just really excited to get going.”

Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors said: “Divin is an extremely talented striker who, despite his age, joins us with previous experience of the Championship.

“As soon as we knew about Divin’s availability we acted quickly to bring him here, not just because of his incredible goal scoring ability, but because of his work ethic and hunger to help the team, which will be vitally important this season.”

Divin Mubama could make his St Mary's debut when Saints host the striker's former club, Stoke City, in our first home game of the Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday 22nd August (3pm BST).

Tickets are on general sale now, with hospitality packages also available.

Saints vs Stoke tickets

Hospitality packages