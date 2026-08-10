Saints to host the Hammers in the Carabao Cup

Saints will host West Ham United in round two of the Carabao Cup, with all ties taking place the week commencing 24th August.

Tonda Eckert's side secured a spot in round two thanks to strikes from Cyle Larin and Romeo Akachukwu at League Two Colchester United on Saturday, as the season started with a win.

Meanwhile, the Hammers easily dispatched Portsmouth at the London Stadium, with a Valentín Castellanos brace and Jarrod Bowen effort overcoming their Sky Bet Championship counterparts.

The competition remains regionalised until round three, with ticket information for the clash at St Mary's to follow in due course.