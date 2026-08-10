Tonda Eckert was delighted to see Romeo Akachukwu make his mark on the Southampton first team, reaffirming his commitment to the pathway for players from the club’s Academy.

The 20-year-old Irishman arrived off the bench to score his first senior goal at Colchester, capping a 2-0 win that sealed Saints’ place in the Carabao Cup second round.

Fellow substitute Cyle Larin had opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, while Finn Azaz and Cameron Bragg, who both came off the bench too, also impressed the head coach.

“I think Finn had a couple of moments before when he tried to slip one in, and a very good ball into Rom,” Eckert said of the goal.

“It’s credit to the work that he’s put in for so many years. It’s always nice when it’s someone coming through the Academy, and he has showed through the pre-season that he is ready to knock on the door. He had a very good impact today.

“I think it’s clear what Southampton stands for as a football club. The more that we can integrate through the Academy, that is the ultimate goal.

“Braggy, when he came on today, was very positive. Rom showed that he is ready to play some minutes, so it’s very positive, and it’s down to the boys to confirm that over and over again. The biggest step up is always the consistency.”

Next up for Saints is the much-anticipated Sky Bet Championship opening weekend, which sees them head to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Sunday (1.30pm BST).

“I think there are a lot of positives to take away for next week,” Eckert added. “I know we are sold out again for the away end at Watford, just like we were today.

“We have to make sure that we take that support with us on the pitch and make sure that we win another game of football.”