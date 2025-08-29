Saints secure Fellows transfer

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Tom Fellows from West Bromwich Albion on a four-year deal.

A right-winger born in Solihull, Fellows joined West Brom at Under-10s level, progressing through the ranks to make his first-team debut against Arsenal at the age of 18.

He gained his first regular experience on loan at Crawley, where he made 38 League Two appearances in 2022/23, before enjoying a breakout season at The Hawthorns, culminating in defeat to Saints in the Championship play-offs.

West Brom’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons, the 22-year-old registered a league-high 14 Championship assists last term, and departs with nine goals in 96 appearances for the club.

An England Under-21 international, Fellows was a member of England’s victorious European Championship squad in the summer.

Tom Fellows alongside Group Technical Director Johannes Spors

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Tom is a really exciting player, very direct with lots of pace who brings a fresh dynamism to our attacking line-up.

“He is still very young, with his best years ahead of him to develop his game, but he already has valuable experience in the Championship and had an excellent year at West Brom last season. We are confident in his ability to help us immediately.”

Tom Fellows said: “It’s really exciting. It’s obviously a massive club and the ambition was clear to me: they want to get in the Premier League, and that’s a clear goal.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge for me at a new club, so I’ve got to test myself again and I’m looking forward to it.”

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint