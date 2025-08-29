Midfielder Jander completes Saints move

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of German midfielder Caspar Jander from FC Nürnberg on a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old was previously on the books of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 as a youngster before breaking into the first team at MSV Duisburg, making his senior debut at the age of 18.

After three seasons in the German third tier, Jander stepped up to 2. Bundesliga with Nürnberg last term, competing in the same division as new Saints teammates and fellow summer signings Joshua Quarshie and Damion Downs.

Jander started 32 of Nürnberg’s 34 league matches during the season, contributing three goals and nine assists from central midfield.

A Germany Under-21 international, he played against England during the summer’s European Championship, picking up a runners-up medal.

Caspar Jander signs on the dotted line alongside Johannes Spors

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Caspar is an all-round midfielder who has unsurprisingly attracted a lot of interest, including from Premier League clubs.

“Choosing to sign for Southampton outlines the belief that he shares in our vision as a club, and our positive reputation for improving young players. We are excited to see Caspar continue to develop with us.”

Caspar Jander said: “It’s really amazing. When I heard that Southampton wanted me, I was so interested in coming here. I’m really happy to be here.

“Southampton is such a big club with so much tradition and so many big players played here. What they want to do with the club, building a new environment with a lot of young players, and the plan to go back to the Premier League, I was really interested to come here.”

