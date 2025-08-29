Saints swoop for Azaz

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Finn Azaz from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal.

The attacking midfielder has excelled in the Championship over the past two seasons, registering 46 goal contributions in 93 appearances in the second tier for Boro and Plymouth Argyle.

The 24-year-old has climbed through the leagues, winning the League Two title with Cheltenham in 2020/21 and the division’s Young Player of the Season award at Newport the following year, in loan spells from West Brom and Aston Villa respectively.

He then spent 18 months on loan at Plymouth, helping the Pilgrims win the League One title in 2022/23 before returning for the first half of Argyle’s maiden Championship campaign.

Finn Azaz (right) with Group Technical Director Johannes Spors

After 15 goals and 14 assists in 60 league games at Home Park, Boro swooped to buy him from Villa in January 2024. Azaz departs Teesside with 17 goals and 17 assists to his name in 67 league outings and as a Republic of Ireland international with seven caps, having made his senior debut in March 2024.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Finn is a player with tremendous ability who will bring extra creativity to boost our attacking options.

“He is a proven performer in the Championship, and we look forward to seeing him continue his impressive development here at Southampton.”

Finn Azaz said: “It feels amazing. Obviously it’s been talked about for a little while, and I’m really happy to be here.

“I’m really, really excited to prove I can play for a Premier League club. I know we’re in the Championship now, but we’re trying to operate at Premier League level to ultimately get promoted, win the league and get back to the Premier League.”

