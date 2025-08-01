Published:
Men's Team

Saints Play to show Brighton friendly

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Matchdays/20250726 RCD Espanyol vs Southampton Pre Season Friendly/MW_RCDEspanyol_Southampton_055_j9mant

Saints' pre-season finale will be shown live on Saints Play this Saturday, as Premier League outfit Brighton head to St Mary's.

A week out from the start of the Championship season, supporters worldwide are able to watch live with a Saints Play pass as the Seagulls head along the south coast.

Buy Saints Play pass

Tickets remain on sale for Will Still's first match at St Mary's which kicks off at 3.30pm BST, with savings to be made by purchasing in advance.

Buy tickets

