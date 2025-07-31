Published:
2025/26 BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum

Join us for our annual BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum at St Mary's Stadium, on Thursday 7th August from 6-7pm. The doors will open at 5.30pm.

Men's First-Team Manager Will Still, CEO Phil Parsons and Group Technical Director Johannes Spors will all be there to answer all your questions on a range of topics relating to the club.

Adam Blackmore from BBC Radio Solent will be hosting the event, and a limited number of tickets are now available on a first-come-first-serve basis via our ticket site. You'll be asked to make a £5 donation to the Saints Foundation in exchange for your ticket.

Date: Thursday 7th August
Time: 6-7pm (Doors open at 5.30pm) 
Venue: Markus Liebherr Lounge, St Mary's Stadium 
Host: Adam Blackmore
Tickets: Click here

