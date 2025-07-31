After surpassing the total sales from our previous Championship season a month ago, we can announce that 2025/26 Men's Season Tickets have now sold out for the second consecutive season and our waiting list is open.

Alongside Season Tickets selling out, Saints Membership sales have started strongly and our first home league match of the season against Wrexham has now also sold out. We thank all of our fans for their continued supporter this summer as optimism grows ahead of Will Still's first matches in charge at St Mary's.

For supporters that missed out on a Season Ticket, Saints Memberships are available to purchase to give priority windows to purchase match tickets. With a membership, the next five home league matches after Wrexham are available to purchase, though Portsmouth does require supporters to purchase additional matches to become eligible. Full details can be found below.

Portsmouth information

We are now launching our Season Ticket waiting list. Those who join the waiting list will be the first to know if we do have a limited number of Half Season Tickets available later this year, and will be the first to be able to buy new Season Tickets for the 2026/27 season, outside of current Season Ticket holders renewing.

Join waiting list

There is still some limited availability for Seasonal Hospitality across our lounges. Buy online now, or get in touch with our team at 02380 727 768.

We're looking forward to welcoming you to a packed out St Mary's to kick off the league season.