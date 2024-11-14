Several of Saints' Academy stars will represent their countries over the November international break.

Republic of Ireland's Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh has earned his first Under-21s call-up after recent impressive performances, and could be in line for a debut in their double header against Sweden.

Meanwhile, fellow Irishman Romeo Akachukwu remains in the Under-19s side for games against Moldova, Azerbaijan and Iceland in UEFA U19 EURO 2025 qualification.

Scottish youngster Rory MacLeod will also be in in EUROs qualification action, as his recent form has earned a place in Scotland's Under-19s side.

In England's youth teams, on-loan forward Dom Ballard has been handed another call-up for the Elite League Squad to face Germany and Poland, whilst Baylee Dipepa has kept his place in the Under-18s.

Dom Ballard on England duty. (Photo: Matt McNulty - The FA/Getty Images)

Also, Saints' Under-18s striker Josh Pitts has been selected by Malta for the first time in their Under-18s side.

Finally, Adli Mohamed has kept his place in the United Arab Emirates senior team for their latest national camp, whilst fellow goalkeeper Dylan Moody has been invited to an England goalkeeper's development camp.

Here's the full list of when and where Saints' youngsters will be in action:

Wednesday 13th November

Rory MacLeod - Scotland U19 vs Wales U19(U19 EUROs qualification), 4pm GMTRomeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs Moldova U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 12pm GMT

Josh Pitts - Malta U18 vs Latvia U18, KO TBC

Thursday 14th November

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh – Republic of Ireland U21 vs Sweden U19, 12pm GMT

Friday 15th November

Baylee Dipepa – Poland U18 vs England U18, 11am GMT

Josh Pitts - Malta U18 vs Latvia U18, KO TBC

Dom Ballard – England Elite League Squad vs Germany U20, 7pm GMT

Saturday 16th November

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs Azerbaijan U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 10am GMT

Rory MacLeod - Scotland U19 vs Liechtenstein U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 4pm GMT

Sunday 17th November

Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh – Republic of Ireland U21 vs Sweden U19, 2pm GMT

Tuesday 19th November

Romeo Akachukwu – Republic of Ireland U19 vs Iceland U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 11am GMT

Dom Ballard – Poland U20 vs England Elite League Squad, 4pm GMT

Rory MacLeod - Scotland U19 vs France U19 (U19 EUROs qualification), 8:30pm GMT