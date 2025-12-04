Saints launch double programme ahead of St Mary's homecoming

The upcoming St Mary’s doubleheader will be marked by a special edition of SAINTS, with the matchday programme set to include coverage of both Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

With Birmingham due to visit SO14 on Saturday 6th December (3pm GMT) followed by West Brom on Tuesday 9th December (7.45pm GMT), we’re producing a combined version of the popular printed publication that will be sold at both fixtures.

Double programme on sale

What’s more, the programme will be the same price as any other league match, meaning you can benefit from two games in one for just £4!

To mark the occasion, we’ve got a special Q&A with popular former Saint Morgan Schneiderlin, who takes on our A-Z of Football feature, Tonda Eckert’s latest notes, and coverage of both visiting teams including memories from a night to remember the last time Saints hosted the Baggies.

Cover artwork is provided by Solent University student Jack Jenner, who has brilliantly pieced together an array of club memorabilia to form a dream wardrobe layout for any Saints fan.

The programme is already available to order online, and will be sold in person at St Mary’s on both matchdays, while you can also catch our audio version from Saturday morning.