Saints Foundation name new Managing Director and Chair of the Board

A new era for the charity of Southampton Football Club as the New Year rolls in with the naming of a new Managing Director and Chair for the Board of Trustees.

After almost 10 years leading the charity, Greg Baker has made the successful transition over to Chief Revenue Officer within Southampton Football Club, and Saints Foundation has now announced Sam Fulling will now step into the role of Managing Director.

Sam, who has been with the Foundation for 8 years now, said: “Greg had a hugely successful tenure leading the charity through an evolutionary period, which has seen us delivering genuinely impactful work. The leadership and vision he demonstrated led huge growth for the charity, including through the unprecedented period of the Covid pandemic.

“We are so pleased to see him transition successfully into a new role within Southampton Football Club. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead this amazing charity. We have an incredible team of people who care so much about the people they work with and truly make a huge difference to our city.”

The Board of Trustees at Saints Foundation has also seen a change, with previous Chair Tina Croucher coming to the end of a maximum 9-year tenure on the Board of Trustees.

Previous Vice Chair of the Board Rachel Goldsworthy was voted into the position of Chair, bringing her years of governance experience in various positions in NHS Trusts and NHS Foundation Trusts to the role.

Rachel said: “In my time already on the board I have seen the impact Saints Foundation has on the community it serves, and Tina truly flew the flag for the charity in her time as Chair.

“I am looking forward to working with Sam as he enters his new role, and the rest of the Foundation in what will no doubt be another incredible year and beyond. It is an honour to be voted in as Chair, and I am delighted that Tina won’t be far away to continue her legacy.”

For her years of commitment and passion she has shown to Saints Foundation, Tina Croucher has been awarded with the role of Honorary Life Patron, allowing her to continue to continue her connection with both staff and the Board of Trustees, to provide her invaluable experience to the charity.

For more information on Saints Foundation, who we are, and what we do: https://www.southamptonfc.com/en/saints-foundation-who-we-are