Saints confirm Luke Hawe signing

Southampton Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Luke Hawe to the club’s Academy from Northern Irish side Ballymena United.

The 15-year-old has signed an initial pre-contract agreement, before he will link up with club's scholarship programme when he turns 16.

Hawe has already made his senior debut in the NIFL Premiership as Ballymena's youngest-ever player, whilst also featuring at international level in the Under-16s and Under-17s age group.

After finalising the signing of the young attacker, Head of Academy Recruitment Chris Robinson commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Luke to the club, he's a talented and hard-working lad who we have been tracking for a while."

Luke Hawe is the latest Academy recruit. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

"There's a lot of talent in Northern Ireland and the IFA’s academy set-up really helps prepare players in a region we're looking to further our interest in," Robinson added, "I'd like to give thanks to Ballymena for their cooperation in the deal and we're looking forward to seeing Luke continue his development here at Southampton."

Upon arriving at Staplewood, Hawe said; "I'm delighted to be joining Southampton for the next stage of my career, it's a club with a strong history of developing youth players so when the interest came it felt like a perfect fit and I can't wait to get started here."