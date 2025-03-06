Robinson nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

After an impressive February for Southampton's Under-21s, Jay Robinson has been shortlisted for Premier League 2’s Player of the Month.

Saints were unbeaten again in PL2 for the second consecutive month, with two wins and two draws from their four league fixtures.

That form takes them to an incredible seven games unbeaten in the league, as Robinson stood out in February's fixtures.

The 17-year-old played every minute in those matches, recording three goals and an assist.

After assisting a late equaliser against Liverpool, Robinson went on to score the winner against Everton before he proved to be the difference at St Mary's Stadium at the end of the month with a brace in a 2-1 win over Wolves.

The winner of the award is set to be announced on Friday 14th March, with the rest of the shortlist consisting of Josh Briggs, Lewis Orford (West Ham), Divin Mubama, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (Manchester City), Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace), Lemar Gordon (Fulham), Logan Briggs (Leicester City).