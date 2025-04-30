Saints Announce New Matchday Tours

We are thrilled to announce that we’re launching a new Matchday Tour. Our expert guides will take you through our matchday’s most exciting areas, giving you the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of St Mary’s ahead of kick off.

During this exciting behind-the-scenes look into St Mary’s you’ll see: The players' changing rooms—where you can chat with kit man, Mark Forbes, to hear about what a matchday will look like for the players

Walk out the players tunnel and be around dugouts as the pitch gets prepared for action

Our range of hospitality lounges, including our latest addition, the Knightwood Lounge in their matchday set ups

The Northam concourse, following its summer revamp which now tells the story of some of the key moments in the clubs history These behind-the-scenes tours will begin and end at The Dell. Book Now The tour will start at 10.30am and finish around 12.15pm. Please note that this being due to a matchday, some of the itinerary may change at short notice.