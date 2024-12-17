Remaining tickets available for Liverpool quarter-final clash

Secure your ticket to our Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool before matchday for the best price.

Saints continue their Carabao Cup run with a quarter-final tie against Liverpool on Wednesday 18th December, 8pm KO.

After triumphs over Cardiff City, Everton and Stoke City, it is Arne Slot's Reds who are up next for a place in the last four.

Tickets are still available for this fixture to Saints supporters who meet the criteria*.

Supporters can purchase their ticket online today for £32.50 for adults and £12.50for under 18s. Tickets will be available to purchase on the day, however, you can avoid the queues on the day by buying yours in advances. Matchday prices will rise to £35 and £15.

*A booking history from a first team competitive match from 2021/22 season onwards.