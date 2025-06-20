Split Payments: The flexible way to be in that number next season

Don't want to pay in full but still want to join us at St Mary's for the 2025/26 season? With our split payment plan you can spread the cost of your Season Ticket over seven months to make sure you're in that number for next season.

Split payments are still available for the 2025/26 season, and this year we have a seven-instalment option. The first payment will be due at the point of payment to secure your seat, and the other six will be taken on the first of each month or the nearest working day from July through December. These payments will be the responsibility of the lead booker. There is an administration charge of 5% on your basket.

We have recently cleansed our database and removed all saved cards, so you may need to save your card when setting up your split payment plan. Once set up, your plan cannot be amended so you'll need to check the seats and ages are correct before finalising your order.

There are no credit checks required to use split payments. These will be taken as a continual payment authority against your card, not as a Direct Debit. Any instalment plans must be made online.

Pricing starts at just £498.75 for Adults in the Corner areas and at £99.75 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, coming in at just over £21 and £4 per match respectively. You'll need to be quick as there is limited availability across the stadium.

Pricing Guide

Please note, If you missed payments on our 2024/25 plans and had an outstanding balance, you will not be able to use the instalment option for 2025/26. You can still purchase a Season Ticket, but this must be paid in full.

Secure Your Seat