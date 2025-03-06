Published:
Men's Team

Ramsdale receives Save of the Month nomination

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250215 Southampton vs Bournemouth/MW_Southampton_Bournemouth_190_rzydz8

Aaron Ramsdale's stop against Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium has been nominated for the Premier League's Save of the Month.

Facing his former club, the England international miraculously got a right-hand to Ryan Christie's header from a corner, clawing the ball off the line.

Replays using goalline technology showed the ball was mere millimetres away from crossing the line, but for Ramsdale's intervention.

You can vote for Aaron by clicking here.

Also shortlisted are Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), David Raya (Arsenal), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Bournemouth).

The winner will be announced on Friday 14th March at 2pm GMT.

