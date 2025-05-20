Published:
Men's Team

Ramsdale nominated for Premier League Fan Team of the Season

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/FTOS_Club_Nominees_16x9_zzpyv5

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made the Premier League's shortlist for the 2024/25 Fan Team of the Season.

Since arriving from Arsenal in the summer, the keeper has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

It's not the first time he's been recognised by the league for his performances, receiving nominations for November and February's Save of the Month awards.

Click here to vote for Aaron

Voting will close on Thursday 29th May.

Related

2024-25/Matchdays/20250426 Southampton vs Fulham/CM_Southampton_v_Fulham_045_cwo4ee

This week @ St Mary's: May 19th

Club
Live Matchday Images/2024-25/20250518 Everton vs Southampton/IMG_8287_vntnih

Kamaldeen: The fans deserve better

Men's Team