Ramsdale nominated for Premier League Fan Team of the Season

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made the Premier League's shortlist for the 2024/25 Fan Team of the Season.

Since arriving from Arsenal in the summer, the keeper has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

It's not the first time he's been recognised by the league for his performances, receiving nominations for November and February's Save of the Month awards.

Voting will close on Thursday 29th May.