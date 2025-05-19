Following Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Everton, Kamaldeen Sulemana praised the Southampton fans for their endless support throughout the season.

A sold-out away end backed Saints in what was the final Premier League game at Goodison Park, with Kamaldeen quick to credit the supporters despite a difficult afternoon.

“They have always been there,” he said. “As I always say, we are lucky to have them, regardless of the results. It's been a long season, both emotionally and physically. I think they have been there for us the whole season, from the beginning.

“I know the results haven’t been the best, but they always showed their teeth. It doesn't really change the situation of the club. We are going on a relegation, but they always show up for us.

“I think they deserve better and we should try to do better for them, especially in the last game, try to give them something to cheer for and try to end the season on a good note, going back to the Championship.”