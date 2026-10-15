Preston North End (A) available to all fans

All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our upcoming fixture against Preston North End.

Saints make the trip to Deepdale on Saturday 7th November at 3pm. Ticket Prices are as follows:

Adults (23-64): £30

Seniors (65+): £25

Under 23s (19-22): £25

WCH users at pitch level only (L & Q row 1): £20

Under 19s (14-18): £15

Under 14s* (11-13): £10

Under 11s* (0-10): £5

Preston (A) Tickets

Official coach travel can be booked for £52 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium 7am

Eastleigh 7.15am

Winchester 7.30am

Chieveley 8am

Purchase Travel