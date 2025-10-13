Premier League International Cup group confirmed for Under-21s

Southampton Under-21s will face Real Madrid, AS Monaco, RB Leipzig and PSV in the 2025/26 Premier League International Cup group stages.

Saints have been drawn into Group A this season, which consists of the following teams:

Real Madrid, AS Monaco, RB Leipzig, PSV, Southampton, Wolves, Everton, Manchester City.

Their first game of the group stages will be against Real Madrid at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday 29th October, with ticket information available here; the remainder of Saints' group stage matches will be held at the Silverlake Stadium.

English clubs only play their international opponents in the group stages, with all ties being played at home.

The top two sides from all four groups advance to the quarter-finals, where the ties are decided in one-off matches with extra-time and penalties.

Saints' International Cup group stage fixtures are follows:

October 2025

Wed 29: Real Madrid (h) St Mary's Stadium

December 2025

Tue 2: AS Monaco (h) Silverlake Stadium

Thu 18: RB Leipzig (h) Silverlake Stadium

January 2026

Tue 20: PSV Eindhoven (h) Silverlake Stadium

*Fixtures are subject to change.