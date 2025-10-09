Saints' Academy have 10 players on duty over the October international break.

Whilst the majority of Saints' youngsters head out for friendlies, there is competitive action for Romeo Akachukwu and Broghan Sewell in 2027 UEFA European U21 Championships qualifying.

Akachukwu will link back up with the Republic of Ireland, as their Group D campaign started with two wins from two in September.

Meanwhile, Under-18s defender Sewell has earned his first call-up to Northern Ireland's Under-21s, who face Malta and Germany during the break.

Here's the full list of when and where Saints' youngsters will be in action:

Thursday 9th October

Broghan Sewell - Northern Ireland U21 vs Malta U21(U21 EUROs qualification), 8:45pm BST

Dylan Moody - England U18 vs France U18 (Friendly)

Oli Newman - Sweden U18 vs Wales U18 (Friendly)

Luke Hawe, Calum Anderson - Northern Ireland U17 vs Portugal U17 (Friendly)

Friday 10th October

Romeo Akachukwu - Republic of Ireland U21 vs Slovakia U21(U21 EUROs qualification), 7:30pm BST

Rory Whittaker - Italy U19 vs Scotland U19 (Friendly)

George Moloney - Republic of Ireland U17 vs Poland (Friendly)

Saturday 11th October

Oli Newman - Wales U18 vs Ukraine(Friendly)

Luke Hawe, Calum Anderson - Northern Ireland U17 vs Portugal U17 (Friendly)

Sunday 12th October

Dylan Moody - England U18 vs France U18 (Friendly)

Monday 13th October

Rory Whittaker - Italy U19 vs Scotland U19 (Friendly)

George Moloney - Republic of Ireland U17 vs Switzerland (Friendly)

Tuesday 14th October

Broghan Sewell - Northern Ireland U21 vs Germany U21(U21 EUROs qualification), 5:30pm BST

George Robinson, Oscar Abbotson - Italy U17 vs Wales U17 (Friendly)

Thursday 16th October

