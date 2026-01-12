Portsmouth (A) ticket & travel update

As we get closer to the second south coast derby of the season, we want to remind fans of ticket & travel information and provide an update to ensure the day goes as smoothly as possible and gives fans an enjoyable matchday experience.

For those coming to Fratton Park, you should by now have received an email regarding your coach number and departure time. If you have purchased a ticket and have not received that email, please contact [email protected] or phone 02381 780 780 immediately.

Arriving at St Mary’s

As stated within your email, you will need to arrive no later than one hour before your coach is due to leave. Fans are reminded there will be no parking available on site.

Breakfast rolls for £6 and £3 hot drinks will be available from our Northam Concourse from 6.30am which can be purchased from our self-order screens. A paid breakfast buffet (which needs to be booked in advanced) will also be available from 6.30am – 7.45am in The Dell at a price of £12.50 and £9 for Kids. Due to licensing conditions, no alcohol will be on sale prior to departing in the coaches from St Mary’s. Please note that any food and drink purchased must be consumed before boarding your coach, as neither will be permitted onboard.

Coach Travel

There are three coach groups, each with their own departure time, please ensure that you check your departure time as you will need to arrive one hour before this. Coaches will be leaving promptly, and anyone arriving late for their coach will not be able to travel on another coach.

Southampton FC staff will be visible around the stadium prior to boarding to assist with any queries or problems.

Coaches will be positioned as per the map below, with coaches 1-30 parked on Britannia Road and 31 – 44 positioned around the stadium from the Northam/Kingsland corner around to the back of the Chapel near the entrance to LEVEL1.

Coaches 1 - 15 (colour coded in red and parked on Britannia road) will be leaving at 8.30am, please be ready to board from 7.30am.

Coaches 16 - 30 (colour coded in white and parked on Britannia road) will be leaving at 9am, please be ready to board from 8am

Coaches 31 - 44 (colour coded in yellow and positioned down the side of the Kingsland to the Chapel) will be leaving at 9.30am, please be ready to board from 8.30am.

Before boarding the coach, a member of our safety team will search you and your bag if you bring one. Supporters are encouraged to avoid bringing bags; however, if a bag is necessary, it must not exceed A4 size.

A member of staff will then check your photographic ID before boarding. Tickets will be distributed once we are enroute. Fans are reminded that any tickets purchased are non-transferable and those without the correct photographic ID will not be allowed to travel or given their ticket.

Arrival at Fratton Park

Once we have arrived, supporters will be directed towards their turnstiles. Food and drink will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Tickets are for reserved seating and fans must be in the assigned seat on their ticket. Licensed standing is available from Row K upwards, fans outside of this area must stay seated.

Post match and returning to St Mary’s

After the match has finished, we will be leaving Fratton Park as quickly and efficiently as possible. Supporters will be directed from the stadium to the coaches.

All fans should travel home on the same coach number they arrived on, therefore it is important you keep a note of this. Coaches will be lined up in number order for ease of finding.

Once back at St Mary’s, The Dell, Northam Fan Zone and LEVEL1 will be open for fans to continue their matchday.

Accessible Information

For supporters which have purchased a wheelchair or ambulant ticket, these coaches will be grouped together and the drop off and pick up will be as near as possible to Fratton Park. Accessible coaches will be aligned to the pavement for the pick up.

Not going to Fratton Park?

You can still feel the matchday atmosphere at St Mary's with a range of spaces open across the day. With our Northam Fan Zone package for just £8, we’re bringing the away matchday buzz to the Northam Fan Zone with Asahi 0.0% and Pukka. Included in the ticket price, you'll get a Pukka Pie plus a drink. Join us from 10.30am for live music and Saints legends on stage, then watch the match in the lively Fan Zone.

Derby Day Screenings