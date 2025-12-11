Portsmouth (A) sales windows begin

Saints will visit Fratton Park on Sunday 25th January (midday KO). We have received the maximum allocation of 2,700.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket.

2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 17+ away matches across the 2024/25 or 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Portsmouth (A) Tickets

For those who may not qualify or do not want to attend, we will be having a number of screenings around the St Mary's footprint on matchday so you can watch with your fellow Saints Supporters. This will include our Fan Zone and The Dell, as well as a Hospitality package in our Marcus Liebherr lounge. More information on this will be announced over the next week.

Next up at St Mary's - Coventry (H)

Join us for our festive home fixture against Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm. We'll look to continue our winning home streak as the Sky Blues visit St Mary's. With less than 1500 tickets remaining, Saints fans are advised to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Coventry Tickets