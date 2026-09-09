Published:
Ticketing

Norwich City (A) Sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Norwich_City_Carrow_Road_Day_2_jfngd0

Saints take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm.

We have received a maximum allocation of 2,022 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adults: £25

  • 65+: £15

  • 18 – 20 years: £15

  • 12 – 17 years: £10

  • 2 – 11 years: £5

Buy Now

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