Published:
Norwich City (A) Sales windows begin
Saints take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm.
We have received a maximum allocation of 2,022 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adults: £25
65+: £15
18 – 20 years: £15
12 – 17 years: £10
2 – 11 years: £5
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