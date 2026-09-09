Norwich City (A) Sales windows begin

Saints take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday 14th October at 7.45pm.

We have received a maximum allocation of 2,022 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season as well as holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 16+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: £25

65+: £15

18 – 20 years: £15

12 – 17 years: £10

2 – 11 years: £5

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