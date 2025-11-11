Published:
Ticketing

Norwich (A) Sales windows updated

The sales windows for our away fixture against Norwich City on on Saturday 13th December at 12.30pm have been updated.

We have received a maximum allocation of 2,022 tickets. The updated sales windows can be found below, alongside the rest of the fixture's information. The sales windows will begin tomorrow (Wednesday 12th November) at 9.30am for 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 14+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season.

