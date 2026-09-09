Next up at St Mary's: Bristol City

Saints continued their impressive home form with another win at St Mary’s last night against Swansea City.

Attention now turns to the weekend, with Bristol City making the trip to St Mary's on Saturday 12th September for a 3pm kick-off. There is still a limited number of tickets available to purchase with prices starting from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bristol City Tickets

With another important Championship fixture on the horizon, Saints will be looking to build on their latest result and maintain their strong record in front of the home support before going into the international break.

Bristol City Hospitality

From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget.

Hospitality is available from just £150 for this fixture in the Saints Bar.

Season Ticket holders can enjoy a discount when they upgrade to Hospitality for any match this season. Contact the team on Email: [email protected] or Call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.

Bristol Hospitality