Next up at St Mary's: Bolton Wanderers

Saints are back at St Mary's again this Saturday, looking to continue their unbeaten home league record as Bolton Wanderers visit the south coast.

Sunday's south coast derby victory against Portsmouth provided another memorable afternoon in front of a sold-out crows, with James Bree's first-half strike securing all three points in a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Now, less than a week later, Saints are back on home soil, with the chance to build on that momentum and keep their unbeaten league run at St Mary's going.

With the backing of the home crows once again set to play its part, Saints will be looking to make home advantage count and deliver another afternoon to enjoy.

Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bolton Tickets

Secure your seat for Bolton Wanderers now and help create another special atmosphere at St Mary's as we look to make it back-to-back sold-out home crowds.