Published:
Ticketing

Newcastle ticket exchange now open

Written by
SFC Media
Saints Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday 25th January, 3pm KO, is nearing a sell-out meaning the ticket exchange is now open.

There are a limited amount of tickets available for Saints clash against Newcastle United, with a sell-out expected over the weekend. Thank you once again for your fantastic support.

Season Ticket holders who can't make this fixture can now list their ticket and, if sold, earn credits on their MySaints account.

List Ticket

Remaining available tickets and any listed tickets can be purchased below.

Buy Tickets

