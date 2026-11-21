Divin Mubama was delighted to score the clinching goal as Southampton defeated Derby in the Sky Bet Championship at St Mary's.

On the first game back from the international break, Saints made a statement win at home against Derby with two second-half goals from Cyle Larin and Mubama.

Although the home side kept a clean sheet, a goalless first half proved that the Saints had to work harder after the break to get past Derby's defence. Mubama reflected on the importance of the win ahead of a busy week for the team.

"I think we all knew it was going to be a difficult game, coming out of international first game I think the win was very important for this one. The boys were ready, you know it wasn't as smooth as we wanted it to be but we got the job done in the end."

Just as Saints were preparing for a 1-0 win, Mubama shocked the St Mary's crowd as he sprinted towards the away goal and struck the ball straight into the back of the net, making this his first club goal since Saints' 3-1 win against Stoke City at the beginning of the season.

"To be fair, I was just trying to make sure no one catches me, but I think I was just being optimistic, you know that's how I play, every time I come on the pitch for five or ten minutes thinking there's going to be a chance - today there was a chance and it went in so I'm happy."