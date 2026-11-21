Tonda Eckert was pleased with many aspects of his side’s performance after Southampton overpowered Derby at St Mary’s.

Cyle Larin marked his return from injury with a crucial 57th-minute opener, before his replacement, Divin Mubama, made sure of the points by walking the ball into an empty net in stoppage time.

Saints racked up an xG of 3.82 against the Rams, leading Eckert to praise the creativity and control his team enjoyed, as well as their defensive solidity.

“It’s a clean sheet and three points,” he reflected. “I think there were some very good moments. We have probably created the most, if I compare that to all of the games that we’ve played so far this season.

“You need some time for the ball to drop, but I think we controlled the game in two big parts.

“There are some long balls that come into your box at one point, it’s a very physical team, so you need to defend those balls that come in on set-pieces.

“For the rest [of the game] I thought we were very solid against the ball, and in possession we’ve scored a beautiful first goal, so I’m very happy.”

Larin had missed Saints’ last four matches with a hamstring injury, but lasted 66 minutes on his return, scoring the all-important deadlock breaker.

“I’ve said this many times but we have the best striker in the league, so it doesn’t hurt if he’s on the pitch,” Eckert added.

“He’s in a good condition. I think he works so hard, not just on the training ground, but he does so much off the pitch to be ready. He’s an important player for us.”

Mubama, meanwhile, followed up his goal in midweek for England Under-21s against France with the clincher, taking advantage of Derby keeper Jacob Widell Zetterström coming forward for a last-gasp corner.

“He deserved that moment,” Eckert said. “I think he came back with confidence from the national team – it was very important for him that he got some minutes there.

“I knew that he was ready, he was also ready to play more minutes today. He deserved that goal, and it’s going to be very good for him moving forward.”