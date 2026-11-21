Cyle Larin marked his return to action with a goal as Saints bounced back to winning ways at the first time of asking against Derby County.

After a goalless first half, the deadlock was eventually broken by the big Canadian just shy of the hour mark when he tapped home from close range after an excellent move involving Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz in the build up.

Tensions grew with just one goal in it, before the victory was wrapped up in the final minute of injury time when Saints countered from a corner and substitute Divin Mubama ran the length of Derby's half unopposed to seal the result.

Tonda Eckert fielded six changes from the last outing, with some enforced due to injuries, as Saints looked to return to winning ways after their shock defeat against Preston before the international break.

A major boost came in the form of Larin's long-awaited return to the side, as Saints' No. 9 led the line from the start at St Mary's.

Loanee centre-back Zach Abbott was called upon to make his home debut for the club, as Manning, Cameron Bragg, Tom Fellows, and Sam Edozie completed the alterations from Deepdale two weeks earlier.

Zach Abbott made his maiden St Mary's appearance against Derby (Photos: Matt Watson/Chris Moorhouse).

It was a fairly flat start in the early kick-off at St Mary's, but Saints were comfortably in control of possession as both sides got themselves back up to speed after the international break.

The first opening of the game, however, almost got the home support off their seats as Larin should have scored just 13 minutes into his return to the side.

A whipped cross from Azaz landed perfectly at the feet of Saints' target man, but his shot rebounded off the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

Steadily knocking on the door, Saints forced the first meaningful save of the game five minutes later when Edozie picked out Azaz inside the area with a low cross; the Irishman's clever flicked effort caught the Derby defence out but was saved by the feet of Jacob Widell Zetterström at the near post.

The contest evened out slighty as the visitors tried to wrestle some possession of their own, but their first attempts of note didn't arrive until late on in the first half.

Mohammed Fuseini fired wide from inside the box, before Peretz was finally called into action by Derby captain Carlton Morris as the striker flicked the ball up for a dipping volley that needed to be tipped over.

No separating the sides at half time.

Saints made one change at the break, as Kuryu Matsuki entered the action in place of Cameron Bragg, and the Japanese international almost made an instant impact when he leapt to meet a Tom Fellows cross but couldn't direct his header goalwards from inside the penalty area.

The diversion off Matsuki's head meant the ball fell into the path of Edozie at the far post, but his volley was high and wide of the mark.

Saints were still in charge, bar another Fuseini shot that forced a simple Peretz save, before the deadlock was finally broken just before the hour mark.

After impressive interplay on the left of the penalty area between Republic of Ireland duo Azaz and Manning, in which the full-back's clever first time flick released his international teammate near the byline, a driven cross was diverted home from close range by Larin.

A simple but much-needed finish for both Saints and Larin individually, who resumed his scoring form at the first time of asking on his return from injury.

Azaz celebrates yet another assist as Larin wheels away after scoring.

That crucial goal was Larin's final action of the game, as his managed return to St Mary's could certainly be deemed a success in the first of three games in the next seven days.

A double attacking switch that saw Mubama and Lewis Dobbin enter the action signalled Saints' intent to put the game to bed, but there was still defensive work to be done as Derby refused to go quietly.

Clear-cut openings remained hard to come by, as James Ward-Prowse hit a deflected shot from the edge of the box that dipped over the crossbar.

In the closing stages, Fellows was withdrawn following a tireless afternoon's work and Mads Roerslev came on to make his first competitive appearance in over a year.

Saints thought they had a spectacular second goal four minutes from time, when a lofted through ball was headed away by Zetterström from outside of his area towards Ward-Prowse, who controlled the clearance and launched a halfway line effort back towards goal, only to be denied by the linesman's flag for an offside in the build up.

Derby breathed a sigh of relief and launched a desperate late onslaught to steal a point as every player crowded the penalty area in front of the Northam Stand, but it was Saints who capitalised to seal a hard-fought victory.

After some nervy penalty area pinball in the box from a corner Saints eventually cleared the ball and Zetterström slipped in his attempt to recycle the chance, which allowed Dobbin to set Mubama away and the substitute striker had the freedom of St Mary's to race towards goal and roll the ball home.

The result earned a much-needed return to winning ways after the international break, with the unbeaten home form extended to 18 matches ahead of an all-important two-game week.

Southampton: Peretz, Downes, Abbott, Stephens (c), Manning, Bragg (Matsuki 46'), Ward-Prowse, Fellows (Roerslev 81'), Azaz, Edozie (Dobbin 66'), Larin (Mubama 66').

Subs not used: Long, Wood, Welington, Williams, Ehibhatiomhan.

Goal: Larin (57'), Mubama (90+5').

Booked: Bragg (23').

Derby: Zetterström, Ozoh (Fraulo 77'), Clark (Bilbija 77'), Morris (c) (Salvesen 77'), Brewster, Robinson, Fuseini, (Meister 60', Blackett-Taylor 83') Mowatt, Nyambe, Duffy, Sanderson.

Subs not used: Vickers, Clarke, Johnston, Ward.

Goals: N/A.

Booked: Ozoh (49').

Referee: Sam Allison.

Attendance: 28,381.