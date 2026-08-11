Mubama: I'm here to score goals

Divin Mubama is excited to play in a Southampton team that he believes will provide the chances he needs to score goals in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 21-year-old boasts a prolific strike rate at youth level, scoring 79 goals in 111 games for West Ham Under-18s, where he won the FA Youth Cup in 2023, West Ham Under-21s and Manchester City Under-21s combined.

Stepping up to play regular senior football for the first time in a loan spell at Stoke last season, the striker scored five in 28 for the Potters, and believes that experience will make him even better equipped to shine as a Saint.

“I learned a lot – a different style of playing football and obviously it’s a physical league, but I felt like I coped with it well,” he reflected, before looking ahead to 2026/27.

“Obviously there’s still a lot more learning to do, and when this challenge came up for me I didn’t think twice about it. I can see myself playing in the system with the quality players you have around you, and I like to see myself scoring goals.

“I believe in myself, one hundred per cent. The way this team plays, and when you’ve got players around you that have that much quality, you will be served. Then it’s just up to you whether you put the ball in the back of the net, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I don’t want to spoil my secrets but I like to think I’ve got really good movement, so obviously having a really good relationship with my teammates will be really important for me. I think it won’t take too long until it clicks. I believe in the team, I believe in myself, so let’s see.”

Mubama revealed an “instant connection” with Tonda Eckert added to his excitement for the move, as well as the opportunity to learn from Cyle Larin, who shared minutes so effectively with Ross Stewart last season following the Canadian’s January arrival.

“I think when we first spoke we had that instant connection. He understood me straightaway, and I understood him,” Mubama said of Eckert.

“He obviously likes me a lot, hence why he brought me in, so I think it’s just trying to repay the faith he’s shown in me, and obviously the club, to push forward and go where we need to be, so I’m excited.

“There’s me and Cyle in the building now, and I think it’ll be good for him to push me and me to push him. Obviously he’s a Canadian international, so there’s going to be bits from him that I can learn from – obviously him being the senior – so I’m excited.

“I think competition like that is always healthy, especially when you’re in a team like this – you’re going to get chances, so it’s just up to you.”

Divin Mubama could make his St Mary's debut when Saints host the striker's former club, Stoke City, in our first home game of the Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday 22nd August (3pm BST).

Tickets are on general sale now, with hospitality packages also available.

Saints vs Stoke tickets

Hospitality packages