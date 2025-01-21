Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Moses Sesay has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Saints in 2023 on a scholarship deal, having previously spent time at Chelsea.

After featuring exclusively in the Under-18s in his first season, Sesay stepped up the age groups in the current campaign to make his Under-21s debut.

He was handed his first start for the U21s back in October against RB Leipzig in the Premier League International Cup, before he scored his first goal at the level against West Brom in the Premier League Cup in November.

Sesay stepping up to Under-21s action. (Photo: Craig Hobbs)

After penning professional terms, Sesay expressed the "great feeling" to reach the next stage of his development.

"I'm happy that I've been able to take this next step and hopefully there's more to come, I'd just like to thank everyone that helped me out through this journey and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Academy Director, Andy Goldie, added "since joining us in the summer of 2023, Moses has continued to go from strength to strength with the Under-18s and breaking into the Under-21s squad, earning some exposure to first team training in the first half of the season.

"He initially joined us as a winger, but has transitioned to performing consistently well at left back and across all three midfield positions, which is a testament to his character and the qualities he has developed."