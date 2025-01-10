Brandon Charles signs new contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that youngster Brandon Charles has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has entered his third year as a Saint after joining in 2022 on a scholarship deal.

Charles endured a difficult 18-month period sidelined with a serious injury, but he has since recovered and returned to the pitch and impressed at the start of the current campaign.

This season, he has stepped up to the Under-21s with eight Premier League 2 appearances and a goal in the Premier League International Cup.

After signing new terms, Charles expressed his gratitude to the club, saying: "I'm very humbled and grateful to receive this deal, it shows that the club see my potential and see me doing well so it's a great feeling.

"Since I came back in pre-season my body has felt good so I'm taking each day as it comes and I'm just happy to be back - now I've showcased what I can do [in the Under-21s] it's been good."

Academy Director, Andy Goldie, added: "Brandon has demonstrated outstanding resilience, commitment and dedication over the past two seasons and he has more than earned this reward.

"He's an excellent role model and example to young players in overcoming setbacks and it has been great to see him back out on the pitch performing with the Under-21s this season.

"Special recognition must go to Tom Sturdy and our medical team who have supported Brandon's return to the pitch and we now look forward to seeing him accelerate his development over the term of his extension."