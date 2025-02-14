Under-21s goalkeeper Adli Mohamed has joined UAE First Division outfit United FC on loan for the remainder of the season.

The United Arab Emirates international heads to Dubai for his first taste of senior football, having made seven appearances in Premier League 2 this season.

Signing his first professional contract in February 2024, Mohamed now links up with United who sit sixth in the table.

The club wishes Adli all the best and looks forward to monitoring his progress.

