Meet your new matchday team

Get ready to see some friendly new faces around St Mary’s – our Matchday Supporter Liaison Officers (SLOs) are here to make your matchday experience smoother, easier and even more enjoyable.

You’ll spot them in their turquoise blue bibs, located outside the ground before kick-off, roaming the concourses and stands during the game, and back outside again after the final whistle. They’re not just here to help with questions and wayfinding – they’re on the lookout for ways to make every fan’s day better, whether that’s a friendly chat, listening to your feedback, or pointing you in the right direction.

If you need help, let them know! And if they don’t know the answer, they’ll find someone who does.

Along with their group photo we’ve included short intros from the team so you can get to know them a little better – including why they were excited to join the matchday team. Keep an eye out and say hi next time you’re at the stadium – they’re here to make your day even more memorable.

Left to right: Jacqui, Southampton FC Supporter Liaison Officer, alongside Nikki, Dan, Alex and Parth, our Matchday SLOs.

Introducing...

Jacqui

Hi, I’m Jacqui, your club Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO). I’ve been a lifelong fan, first coming to games with my family back at The Dell. I’ve been with the club for just under three years in the Supporter Services team, and my job is to be a link between the club and you, our fantastic fans.

I work with supporter groups both here in the UK and abroad, and I’m here to help with any questions you have about matchdays or your matchday experience. You’ll find me at every home game (and some away games too), so if you see me, please do come and say hi. If you want to get in touch outside of matchdays, you can email me at [email protected]. COYR!

Nikki

Working as a Matchday Supporter Liaison Officer at Southampton FC fits well around my busy schedule. Studying Criminology, Psychology and Sociology fills my week with revision, assignments and volunteering, so matchdays are a welcome break! It gives me a few hours to do something different while still feeling rewarding – helping fans and sorting tickets, which I really enjoy.

I like that it’s similar to the volunteering I already do, helping others and being part of the community. The Premier League Changemakers programme with Saints Foundation gave me a real connection to the club, so working here casually feels like a natural fit – worthwhile and connected to what I care about.

Dan

Hi everyone, I'm Dan, one of your new Matchday Supporter Liaison Officers. I'm really looking forward to getting to know as many supporters as I can and doing my best to make your fan experience the best it can be.

Outside of work I'm studying A-levels in Psychology, Sociology and Politics at Barton Peveril, and will be looking to a career in Psychotherapy and Mental Health in the future. Away from work and college, you are likely to find me on a field hockey pitch somewhere – playing, coaching, umpiring or spectating. If you see me at the stadium, please don't be afraid to ask me any questions, pass on your suggestions or just say hi!

Alex

Hi, I’m Alex and I’m one of your new Matchday Supporter Liaison Officers. I’ve worked within different customer facing departments at the club for over seven years including the Ticketing, Hospitality and Supporter Services teams.

I’m very excited to jump into a role dedicated to engaging and assisting supporters. Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, which is why hearing and acting on your feedback is so important to me. Please say hello if you see me out and about and should you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask!

Parth

I’m Parth, one of your new Supporter Liaison Officers and I’m passionate about helping fans have the best possible matchday experience. As a lifelong football fan, I wanted to be part of something that combines my love for the game with meeting new people and making them feel welcome.

I’m currently studying Economics and Finance at the University of Southampton, and outside of football I enjoy travelling, going to the gym and keeping up with all things sport and business. Please let me know how I can help you when you’re at the next match.

Your Matchday SLOs can be found roaming all stands and concourses during both Men’s and Women’s matchdays at St Mary’s.

For any questions outside of matchdays, please contact us at [email protected] and for any ticketing enquiries at [email protected]. You can also call the Ticket Office on 02381 780 780 between the following times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9.30am-5pm, Wednesdays 9.30am-2pm, Saturday closed, Sunday closed.

We also have answers to many of your FAQs at southamptonfc.com/help-centre.