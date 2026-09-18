Southampton are on the road as they face Wrexham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (3pm BST). Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Wrexham vs Saints

Sky Bet Championship

STōK Cae Ras

Saturday 19th September, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Gavin Ward

Assistant Referees: Shaun Hudson, Jacob Lehane

Fourth Official: Scott Oldham

THE KITS

Saints will be back in their away kit for Saturday's trip across the border.

Taking momentum across the border 👊 pic.twitter.com/i2dxmAChgm — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 15, 2026

LIVE COVERAGE

Saturday's clash will be available to watch on Saints Play to unsold markets and a handful of extra territories, whilst audio coverage is still available worldwide.

Supporters can claim an annual or a matchday pass using the link below:

Saints Play packages

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Saints' fine form continued last week with another free-scoring home win as they beat Bristol City 4-1, which took them to six league games unbeaten.

Currently ninth in the table and only four points off the top spot, a win would give Tonda Eckert's side a strong chance of entering the international break in the play-off places

Big summer spenders Wrexham, meanwhile, have have a faltering start to the campaign as they find themselves in 19th place with just one win to their name so far, as they were comfortably beaten 6-0 by West Ham last time out.

After making a lot of noise off the pitch in the build up to Saturday's clash, they'll need an impressive performance to avoid another home embarrassment at the hands of Saints for a second year in a row.

TEAM NEWS

Saints: There are no fresh injury concerns for Saints, with no midweek game providing ample time to rest and prepare for the trip to North Wales. Casper Jander's recovery will be boosted by the upcoming international break, with sights set for a return to action when domestic football is back.

Wrexham: Phil Parkinson's side have a handful of unavailable players, with notable absentees Nathan Broadhead, Oliver Rathbone, and Max Cleworth all out of action until after the international break.

THE MANAGERS

Tonda Eckert: “The preparation we have going into games is not so different if we play away or at home. Crowd, atmosphere, stadium always makes it a little different but I think it's time now for us to make sure we put some points on the board away from home."



Phil Parkinson: "It's a great opportunity for us to get ourselves back on track, of course [Southampton] are a good side but we've looked at teams that have done well against them, or better against them, and we're looking for ways we can create opportunities but also make sure we're tighter as a team."

ONES TO WATCH

Kuryu Matsuki: After scoring his first goal of the season against Bristol City last week, Kuryu Matsuki earned his first-ever call up to the Japanese senior side for the upcoming international break; a proud moment for the versatile 23-year-old, who is highly thought of by Tonda Eckert.

Matsuki was also on target in last season's win at Wrexham, as he got the scoring started with a well-taken finish that put Saints on their way to a demolition job in North Wales.

Jacques Ekomié: The Gabon international full-back arrived at the STōK Cae Ras this summer for a reported £8 million fee, and has seemingly settled in comfortably to life in the Championship despite Wrexham's stuttering start.

With 100 senior appearances to his name, and 50 of those in France's top flight, the 23-year-old looks like a useful asset to Phil Parkinson's side as he's already contributed two goals going forward to combine with his defensive responsibilities.

TOP PERFORMERS

Saints

Goals:

Larin 8

Azaz, Scienza 3

Matsuki 2

Assists:

Azaz 6

Downes, Manning, Scienza 2

Mubama, Bree, Matsuki, Bragg, Edozie, Ward-Prowse 1

Cyle Larin's early season form continued with a brace against Bristol City. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Wrexham

Goals:

Moore, Ekomié 2

Doyle, Imray 1

Assists:

Imray, Kaboré 2

O'Brien, Windass 1

FORM GUIDE

Saints

Bristol City (h) SBC: W 4-1 (Larin 2, Matsuki, Azaz)

Swansea (h) SBC: W 3-1 (Azaz, Larin, Scienza)

Lincoln (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Welington)

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Schlotterbeck)

Millwall (h) SBC: W 5-1 (Larin 2, Azaz, Scienza, Fellows)

Wrexham

West Ham (a): L 6-0

Burnley (h): D 1-1 (Ekomié)

Swansea (a): D 0-0

Millwall (a): W 0-3 (Sturge OG, Moore, Ekomié)

Birmingham (h): L 1-2 (Doyle)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 9

Saints wins: 6

Draws: 0

Robins wins: 3

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Apr 2026: Wrexham 1-5 Saints Championship (Matsuki, Downes, Larin, Stewart, Azaz)

Aug 2025: Saints 2-1 Wrexham Championship (Manning, Stephens)

Sep 1979: Wrexham 0-3 Saints League Cup second round second leg (Holmes, Hayes, Hebberd)

Aug 1979: Saints 5-0 Wrexham League Cup second round first leg (Baker 2, Boyer 2, George)

Feb 1974: Saints 0-1 Wrexham FA Cup fifth round

KEEP UP TO DATE

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