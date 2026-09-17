Matsuki earns first Japan call-up

Southampton midfielder Kuryu Matsuki has received his first call-up for the Japan senior squad.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start to the new season, most recently scoring Saints’ third goal in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Bristol City after assisting Leo Scienza’s game-clinching third against Swansea in the previous match.

Capped 18 times at Under-23 level, Matsuki has been named in the 31-man senior squad for the upcoming Kirin Cup tournament in Japan.

Samurai Blue will play friendlies against Uruguay (Thursday 24th September) and Venezuela (Monday 28th September), before their Kirin Cup semi-final against Ecuador on Thursday 1st October.

Japan will then either progress to the final or play in a third-place match against one of New Zealand or Panama on Monday 5th October, depending on the result of their semi-final, with all four fixtures to take place in Japan.