Women's Preview: Sunderland vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face another long away trip in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, as they travel to Sunderland on Sunday 20th September.

THE MATCH

Sunderland vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Stadium of Light

Saturday 20th September, 2:00pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season with four points on the board after their opening two games, extending their run to seven games without defeat in total in the WSL2 including the previous campaign.

Simon Parker's side followed up their opening day win over Durham with a goalless draw against Ipswich Town in their home opener, which was a result they felt should have been another victory as Amy Goddard had a goal contentiously ruled out in a contest that Saints dominated in terms of statistics.

Saints remain unbeaten but were held in their home opener. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland, meanwhile, have also had a strong start with two wins from two as they top the table on goal difference.

Both their victories came in differing circumstances, as they swept aside Bristol City 4-1 on the opening day after initially going a goal behind, with a brace from Katy Watson sealing the result in the second half.

A dramatic 98th minute winner followed as they beat Burnley 2-1 last week in a contest entirely decided by Elise Hughes, who cancelled out her own opener with an own goal before finding the late deciding goal in the dying moments of stoppage time.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season, Saints were narrowly beaten away to Sunderland, and drew 1-1 at home.

The most recent win on the road over The Lasses came the campaign before, in 2024/25, when two spectacular strikes from Rianna Dean and Molly Pike were the highlights of a stunning 3-0 victory.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of another long away trip, Simon Parker said: "I like the Stadium of Light, I've been there before with Lewes, it's far superior to their usual venue I think it's fair to say. We love playing on a big pitch so we're really pleased the game is there.

"We believe there's elements of that bigger pitch that suits us so, yes it'll be a tough game, but we're really looking forward to it."

TEAM NEWS

In his pre-match interview, Simon Parker shared another week of positive news as his squad continue to build on their availability in the early weeks of the season.

Ruby-Rae Tucker and Ellie Hack featured on the bench against Ipswich last week for the first time, and have only improved their selection hopes with another week of full training.

Goalkeeper Alina Santos, who suffered a concussion at the end of pre-season, is also approaching a return to action, albeit this weekend will be just to soon for her first inclusion in a matchday squad.

"Of course the travel, seven or eight hours on a coach, isn't ideal, especially if you've got some players who may have some issues where that hinders them, but as far as we're aware we're all good and progressing nicely." Parker explained.

"We had players coming back into the squad last week, they've trained even more now so the modified minutes they're able to get are there if we need to and the game calls on their skillsets, so I think we're in a good place."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will step out in their blue away kit for the first time this season.

Away day attire 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GP5SMAmdMn — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) August 7, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with the L6 block recommended for Saints fans.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £8

Concession/Students - £6

Under-18s - £2

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Supporters will be invited to participate in a minute's applause on the 13th minute of the match in honour of Matt Beard, the WSL-winning coach who tragically passed away a year ago.

The league-wide tribute will remember Matt, made a significant contribution to the Women's game, leading Liverpool to the league title in 2013, as well as managing Chelsea, West Ham, and Bristol City in the top flight.

Specific details regarding Saints' first-ever trip to the Stadium of Light are available to read on Sunderland's club website.

READ MORE

Further information regarding games at the Stadium of Light can be found on Sunderland's Visiting Supporters' Guide document on their website.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: