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Women's Team

Women set for Stadium of Light clash

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Womens/Stadiums/Sunderland_Stadium_of_Light_Day_sxju5l

Southampton FC Women will head to Sunderland on Sunday 20th September, with tickets available now.

Looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Barclays Women's Super League 2 season, Simon Parker's side will travel to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, with a 2pm kick-off for their first appearance at Sunderland's main stadium.

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with the L6 block recommended for Saints fans.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:
Adults - £8
Concession/Students - £6
Under-18s - £2

Further information can be found on Sunderland's Visiting Supporters' Guide page on their website.

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