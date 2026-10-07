Women's October 2026 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have six first team players on duty during the October international break.

With World Cup qualifying and first call-ups amongst the group, the next two weeks could prove very fruitful for Saints’ internationals.

Both summer arrivals in the goalkeeping department are the two senior call-ups, as Grace Moloney will represent the Republic of Ireland for an all-important FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off against Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Alina Santos will join up with the New Zealand squad for a pair of friendly fixtures against Panama.

In the Young Lionesses camp, Megan Collett will link up with the Under-23s as they start the defence of their WU23 European Competition title against Norway.

After a positive start to the season around the first team, 17-year-old Saffia Rae has earned her first call-up at Under-19s level as they start their UEFA Women's U19 EUROs qualifying campaign.

Abbie Ferguson returns to Scotland’s Under-23s side, as they face Germany at home before a trip to the Netherlands in two friendly contests.

Finally, young striker Jessie Archibald has been given her first Wales call-up at Under-23s level - an impressive achievement at just 16-years-old - for Cymru's first-ever training camp for that age group.

Wednesday 7th October

Saffia Rae - England U19s vs Denmark U19s (UEFA Women's U19 EUROs qualifying) - 12pm BST

Thursday 8th October

Abbie Ferguson - Scotland U23s vs Germany U23s (Friendly) - 7pm BST

Friday 9th October

Grace Moloney - Kazakhstan vs Republic of Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup round 1 qualifying play-off) - 12pm BST

Saturday 10th October

Saffia Rae - England U19s vs Switzerland U19s (UEFA Women's U19 EUROs qualifying) - 12pm BST

Alina Santos - Panama vs New Zealand (Friendly) - 10pm BST

Monday 12th October

Abbie Ferguson - Netherlands U23s vs Scotland U23s (Friendly) - 7pm BST

Megan Collett - England U23s vs Norway U23s (WU23 European competition) - 7:30pm BST

Tuesday 15th October

Saffia Rae - England U19s vs Bosnia & Herzegovina U19s (UEFA Women's U19 EUROs qualifying) - 12pm BST

Grace Moloney - Republic of Ireland vs Kazakhstan (FIFA Women's World Cup round 1 qualifying play-off) - 7:30pm BST

Wednesday 14th October

Alina Santos - Panama vs New Zealand (Friendly) - 1:30am BST