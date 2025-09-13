The wait is nearly over, as the first south coast derby at St Mary’s in 13 years edges closer. Get game-ready for Southampton vs Portsmouth with our Match Pack…

THE MATCH

Southampton vs Portsmouth

Sky Bet Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 14th September, midday BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Assistants: Richard Woodward, Jacob Graham

Fourth official: Stephen Martin

THE KITS

It will be traditional colours for both teams on derby day. Saints’ red-and-white-striped shirts will be paired with black shorts and white socks, while Portsmouth will play in their usual blue shirts, white shorts and red socks.

TICKETS

Unsurprisingly, the match is a sell-out, but the Ticket Exchange is open should fans wish to sell their seat. The visitors have sold their full allocation of 2,700 tickets.

LIVE COVERAGE

For those without a ticket, the game will be screened live on ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage getting under way from 11.30am BST on all three channels, while Saints Play match passes are available for supporters in certain overseas territories.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Plenty. It’s the first meeting between the clubs in six years, dating back to Saints’ 4-0 victory at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup in September 2019.

At St Mary’s, a very late leveller denied Saints three points in the last league derby way back in April 2012, meaning it’s more than 20 years since Saints last tasted victory against their rivals on home soil.

Saints will need to buck that trend if they are to leapfrog Portsmouth in the Sky Bet Championship table, with Pompey currently two points better off in eighth place, taking two wins and a draw from their first four league games.

Saints signed off before the international break with a 2-2 draw at Watford and will be eager to pick up a first league win since the opening weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Will Still declared Welington (ankle) the only enforced absentee from his squad, but did point out that Damion Downs would only be returning from international duty on Friday, 48 hours before the game.

Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack is in contention for the first time this season, having recovered from a knee injury.

International trio Luke Le Roux (South Africa), Adrian Segecic and Hayden Matthews (both Australia) returned from long-haul flights on Thursday afternoon.

THE MANAGERS

Will Still: “I'm buzzing. I can't wait. We do this job to play this sort of game and we do this job to be involved in it. I think if you can't enjoy it, if you don't look forward to it, then you're not doing the right thing.

“We've done little bits here and there to make sure the players understand what it means and what it represents to the supporters, to the city, to the community; making sure everyone gets the right picture and that everyone's on the same page.”

John Mousinho: “I’ve always been aware of the magnitude of this derby, although I probably didn’t understand it fully until I arrived at the club. It’s pretty much the only thing people want to talk to me about and I’m sure it will be a brilliant occasion. It’s been 13 years since the last league meeting and we’ve had to build back up after almost being liquidated.

“We’re playing one of the sides that will be favourites for promotion and will try to make life tough for them, while performing to the levels we expect. They’ve spent a lot of money over the summer and have had time to bed everyone in – like every side in this league, they are extremely dangerous on their day.”

ONES TO WATCH

Cameron Archer: With two goals in two games, Archer has put himself in a strong position to lead the line on derby day, coming into scoring form ahead of the international break.

The striker followed up his superb left-footed finish at Norwich in the Carabao Cup with a poacher’s goal at Watford in the league, taking his tally to 19 goals in 46 Championship appearances in his young career to date, having enjoyed fruitful spells with Middlesbrough and Preston in the past.

Josh Murphy: The twin brother of Newcastle’s Jacob, Murphy was the topic of transfer speculation during the window, leaving Portsmouth fans relieved to see the winger stay at Fratton Park.

Murphy was tied with new Saints recruit Tom Fellows as the Championship’s leading provider of assists last season, with both players registering 14 apiece.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 39

Saints wins: 20

Draws: 10

Portsmouth wins: 9

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Sep 2019: Portsmouth 0-4 Saints Carabao Cup third round (Ings 2, Cédric, Redmond)

Apr 2012: Saints 2-2 Portsmouth Championship (Sharp 2)

Dec 2011: Portsmouth 1-1 Saints Championship (Lambert)

Feb 2010: Saints 1-4 Portsmouth FA Cup fifth round (Lambert)

Apr 2005: Portsmouth 4-1 Saints Premier League (Camara)

THE PROGRAMME

The matchday programme is available to order online, as well as from the various sellers around St Mary’s.

The star attraction is a feature interview with Steve Moran, Saints’ south coast derby hero from 1984, whose last-gasp winner in the FA Cup fourth round remains an iconic moment in the club’s history.

You can also find Will Still’s programme notes, the latest news from our Women’s and Academy teams, derby-day nostalgia from our club historians and everything you need to know about the visiting line-up.

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it to St Mary's? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

