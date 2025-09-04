Portsmouth (H) Ticket Exchange live

The restricted Ticket Exchange for the south coast derby is now live.

This allows supporters who cannot attend the match the ability to list their seat for purchase. The current sales criteria for those looking to purchase - being that a supporter must have booked a ticket for one competitive match between 2020/21 and 2024/25 - remains in place and will continue until the match with no further changes. Tickets are restricted to one purchaser per supporter number and are for the purchaser's use only.

Please note that the club will be carrying out random checks on the day at turnstiles to ensure tickets and ID match the ticket holder. If this is not the case, you will not be permitted entry.

Middlesbrough on sale to all fans

Saints face Middlesbrough at St Mary's on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

